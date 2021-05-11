11/5/2021 Headline News: Resistance Chicks - Sen Ron Johnson's Vaccine Injury Press Conference & Biden's Insane Federal Mandate

On today's episode of Headline News: Senator Ron Johnson held an urgently needed roundtable discussion with the vaccine injured and medical experts on federal vaccine mandates and the importance of health care freedom, November 1st, 2021. We heard heartbreaking testimonials from those injured by vaccines or affected by vaccine mandates. This has to stop. Why do we need to get raw data from the UK? Where is the follow up by the CDC and the drug companies for those who have been permanently injured by doing "their part," as they are forced and coerced to by the government? Joe Biden just took mandates up to the next level by federally mandating companies with more than 100 employees require proof of vaccination or a weekly negative test. The Federal government will be doing random health inspections and raised the fines for non compliance by 700% , up to $134,000 per business. This isn't about public health, something more sinister is at hand. KY Senator Rand Paul grills Anthony Fauci once again, and it's epic! All of that and MUCH more!