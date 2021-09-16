© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ThePatriotNurse: How I Answer Religious Exemption Questions of the Vax Waiver
Follow
3
Share
Report
181 views • September 16, 2021
Posted 15september2021: The Question they will ask you for the Religious Exemption questionnaire.
1) What is your Religious Affiliation.
2) The description of the religious Beliefs that is contrary to the Vaccine.
3) The description of how the Vaccine violates the Moral Conscience in light of religious beliefs.
4) The description of how you live this belief in your daily life that demonstrates that it is sincerely held.
1) Avoid labeling yourself, They will counter back and will say "The head of your faith said X" Don't a line with a denomination.
2 and 3) Idolatry, Our Body is a Temple.
4) Don't Budge on this.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
1) What is your Religious Affiliation.
2) The description of the religious Beliefs that is contrary to the Vaccine.
3) The description of how the Vaccine violates the Moral Conscience in light of religious beliefs.
4) The description of how you live this belief in your daily life that demonstrates that it is sincerely held.
1) Avoid labeling yourself, They will counter back and will say "The head of your faith said X" Don't a line with a denomination.
2 and 3) Idolatry, Our Body is a Temple.
4) Don't Budge on this.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.