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Star of Bethlehem December 21, 2020 | Psalm 31
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107 views • December 05, 2020
Another major benchmark written in the heavens. To believers, it's a major sign.
To unbelievers, it's just another coincidence.Today, will will review some of the
signs and/or so called "coincidences." We will learn the significance of The Bretton Woods Conference, 1944 and another forgotten 1944 event and the connection to
what happened again in 2020. A 76 year peorid that has everything to do with where we find oursleves today. Fear not, we win according to scripture. Then will will study Psalm 31 This Psalm teaches us how to be protected from "the dubious conspiracy". Previous episode:
https://www.brighteon.com/3da2b06a-cbfb-4852-9790-70b8a3283c7d
website: https://welcomehome777.com
To unbelievers, it's just another coincidence.Today, will will review some of the
signs and/or so called "coincidences." We will learn the significance of The Bretton Woods Conference, 1944 and another forgotten 1944 event and the connection to
what happened again in 2020. A 76 year peorid that has everything to do with where we find oursleves today. Fear not, we win according to scripture. Then will will study Psalm 31 This Psalm teaches us how to be protected from "the dubious conspiracy". Previous episode:
https://www.brighteon.com/3da2b06a-cbfb-4852-9790-70b8a3283c7d
website: https://welcomehome777.com
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