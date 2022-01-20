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Globalist Communist Trudeau Puts 38K Truckers On Unpaid Leave Cancels 76K Truckloads Of Goods A Week From Crossing The Border
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160 views • January 20, 2022
Globalist Communist Trudeau puts 38,000 truckers on unpaid leave and cancels 76,000 truckloads of goods a week from crossing the border. This Canadian trucker erupts with strong language…and infinite truth. The United States & Canada are being destroyed!
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