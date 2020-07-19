© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BAKERS CONSCIENCE - DAVID KNIGHT - INFOWARS
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • July 19, 2020
You can't force someone to speak your words. The bakers cakes are for sale, not his speech. Can you force a preacher to preach against God? Writing is a form of silent speech. Would you force a mute to write what comes from your own mind? Would you force a Holocaust survivor to bake a cake glorifying Hitler? He will sign no confession,
and will not submit to any demands to write anything he doesn't believe in.
and will not submit to any demands to write anything he doesn't believe in.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.