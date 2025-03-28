BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AFU, delivered a repeat strike one week after the explosion at the Sudzha gas metering station
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
53 views • 1 month ago

On the new strike on the GIS "Sudzha"📝

This morning, the AFU, a week after the explosion at the Sudzha gas metering station, delivered a repeat strike on the facility. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the strike was carried out using HIMARS MLRS. A major fire was recorded at the station, and the infrastructure was effectively destroyed.

🖍Ukrainian formations continue to demonstrate their complete unwillingness to negotiate, while shifting responsibility for these strikes to Russia, calling them "retaliatory strikes".

🚩Attacks of this kind on energy infrastructure facilities continue, in fact, on a daily basis, even after the announcement of the "moratorium". This morning, an energy facility in the Sevsk district of the Bryansk region was hit.

❗️It is obvious that the opponent understands only the position of strength, and there are still enough objects for a visual and effective demonstration of this strength on the territory of the so-called Ukraine.

📍Online maps are available by subscription at map.rybar.ru

#Kursk #Russia #Sudzha #Ukraine

⭐️ @rybar 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
