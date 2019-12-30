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Urban Camping Ban struck down in Denver, CO
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15 views • December 30, 2019
Just a heads up to the rest of the world on how the “homeless” and liberal politics destroyed Denver overnight. Also, I said it was a district judge; but it was a Denver County judge. It’s being appealed to the district court.
https://kdvr.com/2019/12/27/urban-camping-ban-struck-down-as-unconstitutional-by-denver-county-court-judge/
https://kdvr.com/2019/12/29/denver-bishop-upset-over-growing-homeless-camp-outside-church/
https://kdvr.com/2019/12/27/urban-camping-ban-struck-down-as-unconstitutional-by-denver-county-court-judge/
https://kdvr.com/2019/12/29/denver-bishop-upset-over-growing-homeless-camp-outside-church/
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