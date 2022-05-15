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Melania Trump on possible return to White House: 'Never say never'
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51 views • May 15, 2022
Former First Lady Melania Trump sat down with 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth to discuss media scrutiny, the opioid crisis, and her initiative to help foster children through 'Fostering the Future.'
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