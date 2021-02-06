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▶️ $150,000 & r/wallstreetsbets - Amateur Investing #11 | EP#411
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20 views • February 06, 2021
Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income journey. We’ll be covering my recent cryptocurrency & stock purchases, tokenized real estate, stock dividends, and crypto earned from staking. This is amateur investing at its finest!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high. I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. January was a wild month and though I’ve gone all over the place, going forward I aim to just focus on crypto with a bit of AMD buys. I am currently making about $111 a month from passive income. This is the same as last month as I haven’t changed a lot. Several stocks have lowered their dividends and thus I am making essentially the same.
I’ve shifted my entire investing focus to be something like 80% crypto, 15 % stock, 3% gold, and 2% in cash reserves. I’ve been dollar cost averaging into mainly bitcoin, Ethereum, though in January I did do some stock investing too. This is perfectly aligned with my goal of earning more money and saving 65% of my income. I am currently beyond that having saved about 70% of all my income and investing it last year in 2020 which I cover in another series. I aim to do about the same or better this year!
About $892.54 of yearly profits are coming from stock investments, about $101.44 is coming from cryptocurrency passive income, $200.97 is coming from crypto tokenized real estate, and $143.74 from music royalties. In my last update, my portfolio was $110,268. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $151,031 CAD. This is up $40,763 from last month’s total value.
I invested $3,750 last month. I earned $55.35 CAD from stock dividends, about $16.64 CAD from crypto real estate, and $9.42 CAD from staking Hive last month. In total, I have earned about $345 CAD from crypto and over $511 CAD from stock dividends.
My recent stock trades were: my idiotic trade for AMC which I then sold and moved what’s left into the VDY ETF. I also put another $750 into two other ETFs, FCCD and VIDY. For crypto, I bought more DASH to stock up for purchases and because they will have a major update coming soon. Aside from the wallstreetbets craze, it was a slow month.
I am currently up 10.37% on my growth stocks and 7.61% on my dividend stocks including dividends with all income being reinvested and compounding interest.
For crypto, I made dramatic changes to my portfolio by consolidating a lot of my assets into BTC & ETH and some into LBC speculatively. I kept some DASH for daily transactions and HIVE for social media curation, creation, and delegation for passive income. My main focus is to build up ETH & BTC for the next 6 months or so.
For my templates on budgeting and investing and how to use them check out this video: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Was this helpful for you? What dividend stocks are you investing in? Do you prefer dividend investing or another style? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that payout regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/crypto-Investing:0
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high. I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. January was a wild month and though I’ve gone all over the place, going forward I aim to just focus on crypto with a bit of AMD buys. I am currently making about $111 a month from passive income. This is the same as last month as I haven’t changed a lot. Several stocks have lowered their dividends and thus I am making essentially the same.
I’ve shifted my entire investing focus to be something like 80% crypto, 15 % stock, 3% gold, and 2% in cash reserves. I’ve been dollar cost averaging into mainly bitcoin, Ethereum, though in January I did do some stock investing too. This is perfectly aligned with my goal of earning more money and saving 65% of my income. I am currently beyond that having saved about 70% of all my income and investing it last year in 2020 which I cover in another series. I aim to do about the same or better this year!
About $892.54 of yearly profits are coming from stock investments, about $101.44 is coming from cryptocurrency passive income, $200.97 is coming from crypto tokenized real estate, and $143.74 from music royalties. In my last update, my portfolio was $110,268. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $151,031 CAD. This is up $40,763 from last month’s total value.
I invested $3,750 last month. I earned $55.35 CAD from stock dividends, about $16.64 CAD from crypto real estate, and $9.42 CAD from staking Hive last month. In total, I have earned about $345 CAD from crypto and over $511 CAD from stock dividends.
My recent stock trades were: my idiotic trade for AMC which I then sold and moved what’s left into the VDY ETF. I also put another $750 into two other ETFs, FCCD and VIDY. For crypto, I bought more DASH to stock up for purchases and because they will have a major update coming soon. Aside from the wallstreetbets craze, it was a slow month.
I am currently up 10.37% on my growth stocks and 7.61% on my dividend stocks including dividends with all income being reinvested and compounding interest.
For crypto, I made dramatic changes to my portfolio by consolidating a lot of my assets into BTC & ETH and some into LBC speculatively. I kept some DASH for daily transactions and HIVE for social media curation, creation, and delegation for passive income. My main focus is to build up ETH & BTC for the next 6 months or so.
For my templates on budgeting and investing and how to use them check out this video: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Was this helpful for you? What dividend stocks are you investing in? Do you prefer dividend investing or another style? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that payout regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/crypto-Investing:0
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