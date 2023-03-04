Joe Rogan + Russell Brand Expose Media Corruption + CNN's Self Immolation

Joe Rogan and Russell Brand do a stellar job demonstrating CNN and their self immolation and the media corruption regarding their advertisers being Pfizer and Moderna, and how they became shells for the vaccine, and destroying the possibility of other treatments.#joerogan #russellbrand #cnn #media #mediacriticism





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more







