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You will be Bar Coded for Life
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435 views • March 23, 2021
Are we being biologically changed and tweaked enough just to be labeled as a paten through the use of vaccines?
The Covid-19 Vaccine (maybe even the swab/prick tests etc!) is definitely the mark of the beast. [nanotechnology quantum dot imprints digital id ID2020.org patent #666] - LUCIFERASE QUANTUM DOT VACCINE Bill Gates' Great Satanic Magnum Opus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gphCi... - Patent 666 https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/e... - this Instagram account is exposing that the mark might be more than just the vaccine but maybe even swab tests etc. So it looks like there is Mark(s) of the beast! Not one! https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/juanr... - Most People Don't Realize What Bill Gates Is Doing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9M4Be... - BREAKING: Celeste Solum - " The BEAST is HERE" -7/13/20 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JL1tz... - Urgent information on Covid Vacc!ne https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbJq2... - What they are Hiding From You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OyMb... - The entire COVID-19 pandemic was planned 10 years ago and is called "Operation Lockstep" in the "Rockefeller Playbook". Read this PDF file, especially pages 18-19! http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/... (or just Google search "rockefeller playbook operation lockstep" and go to images and see the three paragraph summary of the plan for yourself!) *Microsoft Patent # 060606. Patent #666. The Goal is to achieve a Neural Link between human beings' brains and A.I. and it is the reason why none of them repent during all of God's plagues and it's why they make war against Christ on his return! Because they are under mind control. I always thought that the scripture of Matthew 24:22 "those days will be cut short otherwise there would be no flesh saved" was talking about physical salvation not judgement day salvation. The word for flesh is Greek word 4561. sarx and it means human nature/human origin! The word for saved is Greek word 4982. sózó and it means preserved! Rev 19:20 says that people would be tricked into it. I underestimated what that might really look like. WOW look up "graphene" hydrogel, bioelectronics https://www.techradar.com/news/dummy-... *BIBLICAL PROPHECY. The Actual Truth - without the lies of post-Constantine false Christianity. - The Antichrist is not an individual man. There will never be a single man ruling this entire world! - The Beast = the real government [Illuminous powers that rule this world for and with satan] - The Mark Of The Beast = Covid 19 vaccine - has nano/quantum dot technology - / digital ID / - The Image Of The Beast = Artificial Intelligence - Worshipping The Image = Obeying the image [taking the mark(s) which can link you to A.I.] - "The Name Of The Beast" = purpose of the beast [in Hebrew scriptures , name = essence/ purpose] - The Number Of The Beast and his number is The Number Of A Man = Mankind's Patent System - The Two Witnesses are the two kingdoms of Israel and Judah, not two men(Elijah and Moses)..! [[If you don't believe what I'm saying, look up the bible verses with the interlinear tool and look at the Greek words' meanings]] - The Bible DOES NOT tell you to to obey the government https://www.craiggreenfield.com/blog/... - The Rapture Deception!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XShA_... Another false teaching is "being "Saved"" now. Christ said you cannot be saved now, but that it depends on how you live your life and is yet to be seen on judgement day..whether he defends you or not (depends if you do the will of his Father in heaven = keep God's commandments), this is Christ's "legal fees". CHRIST HIMSELF said this: He that shall endure(keeps The Laws Of Moses) until the end, the same shall be saved. Matthew 10:22 Regarding his sacrificial death: He died to the hands of men = the worst sin. So, what he actually accomplished was setting the legal precedent of being able to forgive any sin less bad then the worst sin possible, which is killing Christ. Now he can acquit anyone of their sins on judgement day if he wants to. That's what it means that he "died to forgive our sins" - he gained legal authority in the heavenly courthouse. - see my scripture precept list https://docs.google.com/document/d/18... - download my truth music PLAYLIST! https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y54j... - email me [email protected] video games = sin marijuana weed kush hybrid strain indica sativa fallen angels book of enoch genesis 6 semjaza satan exposed the fallen ones lluminati red pill mgtow agenda 21 jade helm 15 2030 freemasonry zionists Rothschilds Rockefellers federal reserve nano technology nanobots pandemic black goo grey goo sports lakers football futball brazil spain madrid basketball soccer sports news updates hurricanes bug out end times
The Covid-19 Vaccine (maybe even the swab/prick tests etc!) is definitely the mark of the beast. [nanotechnology quantum dot imprints digital id ID2020.org patent #666] - LUCIFERASE QUANTUM DOT VACCINE Bill Gates' Great Satanic Magnum Opus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gphCi... - Patent 666 https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/e... - this Instagram account is exposing that the mark might be more than just the vaccine but maybe even swab tests etc. So it looks like there is Mark(s) of the beast! Not one! https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/juanr... - Most People Don't Realize What Bill Gates Is Doing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9M4Be... - BREAKING: Celeste Solum - " The BEAST is HERE" -7/13/20 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JL1tz... - Urgent information on Covid Vacc!ne https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbJq2... - What they are Hiding From You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OyMb... - The entire COVID-19 pandemic was planned 10 years ago and is called "Operation Lockstep" in the "Rockefeller Playbook". Read this PDF file, especially pages 18-19! http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/... (or just Google search "rockefeller playbook operation lockstep" and go to images and see the three paragraph summary of the plan for yourself!) *Microsoft Patent # 060606. Patent #666. The Goal is to achieve a Neural Link between human beings' brains and A.I. and it is the reason why none of them repent during all of God's plagues and it's why they make war against Christ on his return! Because they are under mind control. I always thought that the scripture of Matthew 24:22 "those days will be cut short otherwise there would be no flesh saved" was talking about physical salvation not judgement day salvation. The word for flesh is Greek word 4561. sarx and it means human nature/human origin! The word for saved is Greek word 4982. sózó and it means preserved! Rev 19:20 says that people would be tricked into it. I underestimated what that might really look like. WOW look up "graphene" hydrogel, bioelectronics https://www.techradar.com/news/dummy-... *BIBLICAL PROPHECY. The Actual Truth - without the lies of post-Constantine false Christianity. - The Antichrist is not an individual man. There will never be a single man ruling this entire world! - The Beast = the real government [Illuminous powers that rule this world for and with satan] - The Mark Of The Beast = Covid 19 vaccine - has nano/quantum dot technology - / digital ID / - The Image Of The Beast = Artificial Intelligence - Worshipping The Image = Obeying the image [taking the mark(s) which can link you to A.I.] - "The Name Of The Beast" = purpose of the beast [in Hebrew scriptures , name = essence/ purpose] - The Number Of The Beast and his number is The Number Of A Man = Mankind's Patent System - The Two Witnesses are the two kingdoms of Israel and Judah, not two men(Elijah and Moses)..! [[If you don't believe what I'm saying, look up the bible verses with the interlinear tool and look at the Greek words' meanings]] - The Bible DOES NOT tell you to to obey the government https://www.craiggreenfield.com/blog/... - The Rapture Deception!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XShA_... Another false teaching is "being "Saved"" now. Christ said you cannot be saved now, but that it depends on how you live your life and is yet to be seen on judgement day..whether he defends you or not (depends if you do the will of his Father in heaven = keep God's commandments), this is Christ's "legal fees". CHRIST HIMSELF said this: He that shall endure(keeps The Laws Of Moses) until the end, the same shall be saved. Matthew 10:22 Regarding his sacrificial death: He died to the hands of men = the worst sin. So, what he actually accomplished was setting the legal precedent of being able to forgive any sin less bad then the worst sin possible, which is killing Christ. Now he can acquit anyone of their sins on judgement day if he wants to. That's what it means that he "died to forgive our sins" - he gained legal authority in the heavenly courthouse. - see my scripture precept list https://docs.google.com/document/d/18... - download my truth music PLAYLIST! https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y54j... - email me [email protected] video games = sin marijuana weed kush hybrid strain indica sativa fallen angels book of enoch genesis 6 semjaza satan exposed the fallen ones lluminati red pill mgtow agenda 21 jade helm 15 2030 freemasonry zionists Rothschilds Rockefellers federal reserve nano technology nanobots pandemic black goo grey goo sports lakers football futball brazil spain madrid basketball soccer sports news updates hurricanes bug out end times
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