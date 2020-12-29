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COVID_19 and 5G, IT IS ALL THE SAME AGENDA, FORMER VODAPHONE BOSS BLOWS WHISTLE I dismissed this 6 months ago. Not as easy to do now.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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128 views • December 29, 2020
A Positive OUTCOME is suggested at the end.

Limit, or if possible AVOID ALL Smart technology. Ditch the smart phone, its easier than you think, just think about it, all about controlling you. Look at yourself, you cannot walk unaided by it. Refuse all smart meter's ELECTRICAL as a priority. ALL smart TV, fridge and freezer is very UNSMART. High frequency doesn't mean that on its own is dangerous, a specific frequency which causes cell prorogation is the problem. This allows toxins, proteins and nanotech to particles to enter the cell, our cells YOUR CELLS! and then reproduce. Viruses do not exist they are NOT CONTAGIOUS. Covid19 is a control system. Do not blame China this is the false bogeyman. The 'technocrats have run amuck and are trying to dominate the world with their tyranny. They will not succeed you can help halt this evil advance.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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