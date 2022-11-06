Create New Account
Manifest der Wahrheit (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 16 days ago

Heute gibt es ein originales Video mit neu eingespielter Musik (Qualitätsgründe). Das Video spricht für sich, wir haben es nur leicht angepasst.


Wir sind im Hintergrund sehr aktiv und arbeiten an weiteren aufwendigen Videos.


Wir führen das Werk für Andreas weiter.


Für Deutschland.

Für Europa.

Für die Welt.


Wenn euch die Videos gefallen, auch die auf unseren Mirrors, ladet sie runter, sichert sie, leitet sie weiter und ladet sie wieder hoch.

Darüber würde sich Andreas bestimmt freuen und wir freuen uns ebenso.


Vielen Dank und bis bald!

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Lied 1: Zack Hemsey - Vengeance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lhv_yFMuwxs


Lied 2: Zack Hemsey - Don't get in my way (Instrumental)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPuWlzZDJxU

