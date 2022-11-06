Manifest der Wahrheit (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Heute gibt es ein originales Video mit neu eingespielter Musik (Qualitätsgründe). Das Video spricht für sich, wir haben es nur leicht angepasst.
Wir sind im Hintergrund sehr aktiv und arbeiten an weiteren aufwendigen Videos.
Wir führen das Werk für Andreas weiter.
Für Deutschland.
Für Europa.
Für die Welt.
Wenn euch die Videos gefallen, auch die auf unseren Mirrors, ladet sie runter, sichert sie, leitet sie weiter und ladet sie wieder hoch.
Darüber würde sich Andreas bestimmt freuen und wir freuen uns ebenso.
Vielen Dank und bis bald!
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Lied 1: Zack Hemsey - Vengeance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lhv_yFMuwxs
Lied 2: Zack Hemsey - Don't get in my way (Instrumental)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPuWlzZDJxU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.