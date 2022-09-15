The Moon Man! Bart Sibrel Interview - The Diamond Report with Doug Diamond 9/13/22
https://www.sibrel.com/
***New Bart Sibrel podcast coming soon!***
MOON LANDING HOAX CONFESSION - https://youtu.be/wu5Z75ji3aU
"Moon Man" (the book) reveals, for the very first time, a military eyewitness’s deathbed confession of where "Apollo 11" was filmed, the CIA codename, plus Sibrel's bizarre espionage adventures of being drugged and kidnapped by the CIA.
"Moon Man" - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1513686569
"Moon Man" (autographed) - https://www.ebay.com/sch/happyman1000000/m.html?_armrs=1&_from=&_ipg=&_nkw=
"Moon Man" Reviews - https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/1513686569/ref=acr_dp_hist_5?filterByStar=five_star&ie=UTF8&reviewerType=all_reviews#reviews-filter-bar
"Game of Seven" (Bart's FREE game) - https://www.sibrel.com/seven
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/diamondisc
https://www.rumble.com/user/diamondisc
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/diamondisc
https://clikview.com/@diamondisc
http://www.thediamond.report
https://www.facebook.com/thediamondreport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.