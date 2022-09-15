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The Moon Man! Bart Sibrel Interview - The Diamond Report with Doug Diamond 9/13/22
https://www.sibrel.com/
***New Bart Sibrel podcast coming soon!***
MOON LANDING HOAX CONFESSION - https://youtu.be/wu5Z75ji3aU
"Moon Man" (the book) reveals, for the very first time, a military eyewitness’s deathbed confession of where "Apollo 11" was filmed, the CIA codename, plus Sibrel's bizarre espionage adventures of being drugged and kidnapped by the CIA.
"Moon Man" - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1513686569
"Moon Man" (autographed) - https://www.ebay.com/sch/happyman1000000/m.html?_armrs=1&_from=&_ipg=&_nkw=
"Moon Man" Reviews - https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/1513686569/ref=acr_dp_hist_5?filterByStar=five_star&ie=UTF8&reviewerType=all_reviews#reviews-filter-bar
"Game of Seven" (Bart's FREE game) - https://www.sibrel.com/seven
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