Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Moon Man! Bart Sibrel Interview - The Diamond Report with Doug Diamond 9/13/22
52 views
channel image
The Diamond Report
Published 2 months ago |

The Moon Man! Bart Sibrel Interview - The Diamond Report with Doug Diamond 9/13/22

https://www.sibrel.com/

***New Bart Sibrel podcast coming soon!***

MOON LANDING HOAX CONFESSION - https://youtu.be/wu5Z75ji3aU

"Moon Man" (the book) reveals, for the very first time, a military eyewitness’s deathbed confession of where "Apollo 11" was filmed, the CIA codename, plus Sibrel's bizarre espionage adventures of being drugged and kidnapped by the CIA.

"Moon Man" - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1513686569

"Moon Man" (autographed) - https://www.ebay.com/sch/happyman1000000/m.html?_armrs=1&_from=&_ipg=&_nkw=

"Moon Man" Reviews - https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/1513686569/ref=acr_dp_hist_5?filterByStar=five_star&ie=UTF8&reviewerType=all_reviews#reviews-filter-bar

"Game of Seven" (Bart's FREE game) - https://www.sibrel.com/seven

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/diamondisc

https://www.rumble.com/user/diamondisc

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/diamondisc

https://clikview.com/@diamondisc

http://www.thediamond.report

https://www.facebook.com/thediamondreport

Keywords
interviewplanet xwormwoodmoon landingdoug diamondthe diamond reportend timeslast daysneil armstrongmoon landing hoaxbart sibrela funny thing happened on the way to the moonbuzz aldrenmoon manmoon man bookmoon landing sciencemoon landing neil armstrongbuzz aldren punches bart sibrelthom horn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket