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Pfizer’s former chief toxicologist accuses pharma, authorities and doctors | Dr. Sterz in interview
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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In the interview with Kla.TV, former Pfizer chief toxicologist, Dr. Helmut Sterz uncovers horrendous deficiencies in the mRNA jabs’ safety testing. As an insider he names the mafia-like behavior and scandalous omissions of pharma giants, authorities and other players. This led to the administration of almost untested highly dangerous substances to billions of people. Those responsible were well aware of the fact that this meant entering a gigantic human experiment.

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pharmaauthoritiespfizertoxicologistdrsterz
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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