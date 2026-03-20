Pfizer’s former chief toxicologist accuses pharma, authorities and doctors | Dr. Sterz in interview

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In the interview with Kla.TV, former Pfizer chief toxicologist, Dr. Helmut Sterz uncovers horrendous deficiencies in the mRNA jabs’ safety testing. As an insider he names the mafia-like behavior and scandalous omissions of pharma giants, authorities and other players. This led to the administration of almost untested highly dangerous substances to billions of people. Those responsible were well aware of the fact that this meant entering a gigantic human experiment.