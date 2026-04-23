Kennedy Won't Commit, Bayer Lobbying, Harmful Health Checks, Persistent Hydrocele, Healthy Diet Cancer, Tea Bag Microplastics - The RSB Show 4-22-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Kennedy Won't Commit, Bayer Lobbying Push, Harmful Health Checks, Persistent Hydrocele, Cascara Sagrada, Media Loves MAHA, Healthy Diet Cancer, Health Freedom Smoking Gun, Tea Bag Microplastics, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/kennedy-congress-rift-bayer-supreme-court-push-are-health-checks-harmful-question-of-the-day-cascara-sagrada-dangers-of-ultra-processed-foods-healthy-diet-cancer-health-freedom-smoking-gun-tea/