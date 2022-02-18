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Natalie Pollock On Jenny Jones & Gary Doer
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20 views • February 18, 2022
NDP man Gary Doer likes Manitoba so much, his CONservative friend Stephen Harper got him a job as Ambassador the the US, and Gary decided to quit as Manitoba premier just 2 years into his term. Now Gary lives in torontoe "canada".
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