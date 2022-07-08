Tens of Thousands US Military Personnel Are Forced To Retire Due to Their Refusal to the CCP Virus Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/ppw75b3c
07/07/2022 According to Fox News, tens of thousands US military personnel are forced to retire only because they refuse to take the illegal CCP Virus vaccine. In the meantime, the US military cannot meet its recruiting goals in all branches