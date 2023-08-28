Eric West with Hawaii real estate brings tears to my eyes. Lahaina destruction Walking Tour - Part A

Unreal photography . It is hard for me to wrap my mind around all this destruction. You can see so much better on the ground than flying over in a drone. So the walking and atv segments really brings it home. You can reach out and feel it
This local real estate broker, father, husband, etc is right on top of this and is photographing the damage that can be used later in court, etc. He is able to go in and out of parking lots and properties to get this excellent footage of the destruction.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.