Eric West with Hawaii real estate brings tears to my eyes. Lahaina destruction Walking Tour - Part A
Published 12 hours ago

Unreal photography .  It is hard for me to wrap my mind around all this destruction.  You can see so much better on the ground than flying over in a drone.  So the walking and atv segments really brings it home.  You can reach out and feel it

This local real estate broker, father, husband, etc is right on top of this and is photographing the damage that can be used later in court, etc.  He is able to go in and out of parking lots and properties to get this excellent footage of the destruction.

Keywords
damagefireslahaina

