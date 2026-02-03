Jacob Nordangård - Are we living inside a planned scenario?

Every year brings a new crisis. Every crisis comes with its own pre-packaged solution. Somehow the “answer” always looks like more technocratic management, more tracking, and more centralized control.





On the podcast this week, host Zahra Sethna is joined by researcher and author Jacob Nordangård to unpack the ‘Great Transitions’ initiative, a decades-old set of scenarios that don’t just imagine what the future could be like but actively work to build it.





Topics discussed include:

• The three pathways laid out in the scenarios: Conventional Worlds, Barbarization, and Great Transitions

• Why Barbarization and “Fortress World” appear to be inevitable and lead to global apartheid, resource control, and high-tech enclaves

• How “solutions” appear right on cue during peak crisis moments

• The trap of manufactured, well-funded “opposition” that still delivers the same agenda

• Why Nordangård thinks this system can’t fully succeed — and where real resilience starts





Most importantly: host and guest talk about the psychological and political trick of steering resistance — funding “movements” that feel like pushback, while quietly guiding people toward the exact outcome they think they’re fighting.





Books mentioned (affiliate links)





Rockefeller: Controlling the Game https://amzn.to/3O62ONF

The Global Coup d'État: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset https://amzn.to/49JPhUw





Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egkKUOIEtOo