BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

InfoWars - 'THE GREENLAND PURCHASE' President Trump Must Make The Case To The American People That Purchasing Greenland Is In Our Best Interest - 1-20-2026
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
536 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 1 day ago

THE GREENLAND PURCHASE: President Trump Needs To Make The Case To The American People That Purchasing Greenland Is In Our Best Interest During This Historic Fourth Turning Cycle Of Crisis, Upheaval, & Rebuilding Around The World! Former US Navy SEAL & Counterterrorism Expert Matt Bracken Lays Out The Strategic Importance Of Greenland For Both National Security & Economic Resources, As The Russia-China Alliance Grows In Strength.

The Life Is Fiery With It’s Beauty 1 Year Anniversary Fundraiser is Now Live! $25 on all T-shirts and Hats and Free $11 on All Orders Over $75 SHOP NOW https://thealexjonesstore.com/collections/best-sellers

Get 50% OFF Ultimate Burn and MK-Ultra This advanced neuroboost formula designed to fuel your mind, focus, and clarity like never before! Unlock your maximum cognitive power today!

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/ultimate-burn-powered-by-caloriburn-r-glucovantage-r

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/30-day-subscription-mk-ultra-advanced-neuroboost-formula

The Alex Jones VIP Club Is NOW LIVE! Save 10%-40% off everything at The Alex Jones Store while getting $40.00 FREE store credit every month! Learn more HERE https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/alex-jones-vip-club-copy

Subscribe to our POWERFUL supplements and get 50% off for LIFE https://thealexjonesstore.com/collections/supplements

SAVE BIG on my Ultimate Sea Moss Capsules With Bladderwrack & Burdock Root! These capsules are LOADED with delicious & powerful natural ingredients your body needs https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/ultimate-seamoss-capsules

Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspresidentpeopleamericanmatt brackengreenlandinvestigatorpurchase
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the &#8220;invisible coup&#8221; of Chinese birth tourism

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the “invisible coup” of Chinese birth tourism

Laura Harris
The Great Corporate Immunity Scheme: How Globalist Elites Shield Corporate Criminals from Justice

The Great Corporate Immunity Scheme: How Globalist Elites Shield Corporate Criminals from Justice

Mike Adams
Macron urges G7 to build bridges with BRICS as Trump&#8217;s Greenland push fractures the West

Macron urges G7 to build bridges with BRICS as Trump’s Greenland push fractures the West

Cassie B.
Trump administration moves to replenish depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid global oil price drop

Trump administration moves to replenish depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid global oil price drop

Patrick Lewis
U.S. shifts Syria policy: Ends support for Kurds, backs new Damascus government

U.S. shifts Syria policy: Ends support for Kurds, backs new Damascus government

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy