REPEAT SHOPLIFTERS IN CALIFORNIA LEARN THE HARD WAY ⚖ THAT PROP 36 IS NOW IN EFFECT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
224 views • 4 months ago

End Wokeness - This is the best video you'll see today: Repeat shoplifters in California learn the hard way that Prop. 36 is now in effect. Watch until the end.


Source: https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1871209389841137738


https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/36/?os&ref=app


PROP 36 ALLOWS FELONY CHARGES AND INCREASES SENTENCES FOR CERTAIN DRUG AND THEFT CRIMES. INITIATIVE STATUTE.


SUMMARY


Put on the Ballot by Petition Signatures


Allows felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950, if defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions. Fiscal Impact: State criminal justice costs likely ranging from several tens of millions of dollars to the low hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Local criminal justice costs likely in the tens of millions of dollars annually. Supporters: Crime Victims United of California; California District Attorneys Association; Family Business Association of California Opponents: Diana Becton, District Attorney Contra Costa County; Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice

californiabustedmulti pronged offensiveproposition 36petty theft and drug crimes
