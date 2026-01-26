12 Year Old Child "Searched" by Pervert Police - Thin Blue Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The criminals in blue have gotten away with so many unlawful acts that they now believe they can also get away with Pedophilia
When will Americans unite and dispose of
this Criminal threat to every American
and their CHILDREN???
This was NOT "a mistake"
This was the unlawful, unwanted touching of a minor!
original video:
Police Illegally Pat Down 12-Year-Old Girl — Officer Admits Mistake on Bodycam