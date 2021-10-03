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Joe Biden's Satanic 666 Symbolism in Plan Sight - Part 1 [02.10.2021]
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110 views • October 03, 2021
Biden: '6 minuts, 6 days or 6 weeks', we gonna get it 'done'..
666 - The number of the Beast...
And the Satanist had to make the video '33' seconds long to put their 'signatur'e on it.
Revelation 13:18
Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six."
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13&;version=KJV
https://faculty.wts.edu/posts/why-is-the-number-of-the-beast-666/
ENZYMEDOM - 2380 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B0OTTK1lDFu9/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enzymedom/
666 - The number of the Beast...
And the Satanist had to make the video '33' seconds long to put their 'signatur'e on it.
Revelation 13:18
Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six."
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13&;version=KJV
https://faculty.wts.edu/posts/why-is-the-number-of-the-beast-666/
ENZYMEDOM - 2380 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B0OTTK1lDFu9/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enzymedom/
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