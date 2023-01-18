Kevin’s “Eat what you grow for 365 days” challenge- Week 1

We have an exciting new series that we are creating with the help of Kevin Feinstein, Director of Design and Installation Support at Food Forest Abundance.

Kevin will be showcasing for us how it's possible to not only grow food from anywhere in the world, but to have it be part of a sustainable practice where you get to actually eat something that you’ve grown; and he’s doing just that for every day this year.

In week 1 he highlights:

-Muffins made from butternut squash

-Dried jujube which can be consumed as a snack

-Black walnuts

-Roasted purple sweet potatoes

-Mashed seminole pumpkin

Join us for week 2 of Kevin’s “Eat what you grow for 365 days” challenge to see what he comes up with next!