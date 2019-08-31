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Justin Trudeau CHARGED! - The Form You Need to CHARGE HIM AGAIN!
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953 views • August 31, 2019
You too can CHARGE JUSTIN TRUDEAU!
Download the form on http://www.freedomreport.ca/jailtrudeau
+ Sign and date page 1.
+ Fill out your name and information
+ Print out the form
+ Go to the court house, ask to speak with a JUSTICE OF THE PEACE (Take a witness)
+ State you wish to lay a PRIVATE INFORMATION
+ If the JP allows the charges to go through, follow their instructions and sign where they ask.
+ If the JP DOES NOT allow the charges to through, get their name and the name of the officer(s) who throw you out of the courthouse for later condemnation and litigation.
EITHER WAY, email me, Kevin J. Johnston and tell me how it went - [email protected]
We can CRUSH this criminal, but ONLY as a unified force!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
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Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
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Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Download the form on http://www.freedomreport.ca/jailtrudeau
+ Sign and date page 1.
+ Fill out your name and information
+ Print out the form
+ Go to the court house, ask to speak with a JUSTICE OF THE PEACE (Take a witness)
+ State you wish to lay a PRIVATE INFORMATION
+ If the JP allows the charges to go through, follow their instructions and sign where they ask.
+ If the JP DOES NOT allow the charges to through, get their name and the name of the officer(s) who throw you out of the courthouse for later condemnation and litigation.
EITHER WAY, email me, Kevin J. Johnston and tell me how it went - [email protected]
We can CRUSH this criminal, but ONLY as a unified force!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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