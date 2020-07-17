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BREAKING| FDA RAIDS Genesis Church | Interview With Mark Grenon
BeeLady For Truth
BeeLady For Truth
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354 views • July 17, 2020
Feds in hazmat suits raided Genisis Church in Tampa, Florida on July 8th as part of OPERATION QUACK HACK, which I have been reporting on.

The FDA deployed U.S. Marshals to illegally raid and arrest the two sons of founder Mark Grenon. They promotes MMS (chlorine dioxide) as a health remedy under First Amendment protections of religious freedom.
The MSM inaccurately stated that the 22 GALLONS was a toxic coronavirus ‘cure’. Miracle Mineral Solution *MMS is not toxic.

Genesis Church was established in the Dominican Republic in 2010.

U.S. Marshals seized everything out of Grenon’s church property, including bottles of MMS, computers, money from a safe, and other items, utterly violating the sanctuary status of the Church and committing acts of theft against an active church. Then the MSM wrote maligned stories.

He joins me from Columbia.

Determination of the Effectiveness of Oral Chlorine Dioxide in the Treatment of COVID 19 via NIH https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04343742
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fdammsmark grenonoperation quack hack
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