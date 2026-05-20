How to EAT HEALTHY When Food is Scarce and Expensive

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- Food Scarcity and Health Outcomes (0:00)
- Historical Context and Food Inflation (2:38)
- Essential Nutrients and Stockpiling (5:17)
- Growing Herbs and Medicinal Plants (7:35)
- Nutritional Density and Trace Minerals (11:53)
- Preparation and Storable Foods (13:42)
- Final Thoughts and Resources (15:35)
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