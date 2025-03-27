BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FLORIDA GUN CONFISCATION! ONE LAW-ABIDING CITIZEN AT A TIME! NO SELF-DEFENSE ALLOWED!
62 views • 1 month ago

A law abiding Florida man was arrested and charged with FELONY Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon after being physically attacked by his drunk dope-head brother on May 17th 2023, even though he immediately gave the Walton County Sheriff his security camera's flash memory card that had captured everything that happened on video.


The Sheriff arrested this man with no probable cause and while they were in possession of the exculpatory evidence of his LAWFUL use of NON-DEADLY SELF-DEFENSE force, which is proven to be the correct use of force, as evidenced in this video, which the Sheriff and the prosecuting State Attorney, refused to produce in discovery for almost 1 and 1/2 years. 



second amendment2nd amendmentflorida gun confiscationno self-defense allowedflorida gun rightsflorida law enforcment corruptionwalton county sheriff corruption
