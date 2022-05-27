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Doctor: Fauci is Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity
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107 views • May 27, 2022
Dr. Richard Fleming joins me to discuss all topics pertaining to the forced vaccine resistance movement, ranging from upcoming events to rifts within the faction itself. This powerful interview gives you an intimate look at the inside of a movement headstrong and ready to fight for medical freedom.
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Please consider supporting independent journalism!
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Support my sponsor!
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
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