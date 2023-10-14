Create New Account
Thousands of People in London - Demonstrate in Support of Palestine
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
963 Subscribers
79 views
Published 15 hours ago

Thousands of people demonstrate in support of Palestine in London.

Adding:

The US State Department has authorized American government employees and their families in Israel to leave the country amid an “unprecedented security situation”


We are talking about employees of the American embassy in Jerusalem and the US branch in Tel Aviv, not related to emergency situations.



Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket