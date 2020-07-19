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Bro Dave Ch. 18 - The Most Controversial Chapter from Survivors
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8 views • July 19, 2020
Brother Dave comments on the most controversial videos from Survivors a highly controversial novel and apocalyptic movie about the end times.
Chapter 18 is considered the most controversial chapter of the Survivors novel as it presents a second chance for people who have committed an apparently unpardonable sin.
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
This video is also a commentary on chapter 18 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
Chapter 18 is considered the most controversial chapter of the Survivors novel as it presents a second chance for people who have committed an apparently unpardonable sin.
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
This video is also a commentary on chapter 18 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
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