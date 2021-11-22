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SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE (2nd HOUR) Sunday 11/21/21 • Car Plows Through Christmas Parade • Infowars
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125 views • November 22, 2021
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CAR PLOWS THROUGH CHRISTMAS PARADE JUST OUTSIDE OF KENOSHA, WISCONSIN
Owen Shroyer breaks down the tragic incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin where a car reportedly plowed through a Christmas parade, injuring at least 30 people.
We’ll break down these developments and more on this live edition of Sunday Night Live!
https://t.me/bannedvid
CAR PLOWS THROUGH CHRISTMAS PARADE JUST OUTSIDE OF KENOSHA, WISCONSIN
Owen Shroyer breaks down the tragic incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin where a car reportedly plowed through a Christmas parade, injuring at least 30 people.
We’ll break down these developments and more on this live edition of Sunday Night Live!
https://t.me/bannedvid
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