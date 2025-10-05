© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UFC 320 Highlights | Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 Title Fight Recap
Description
Magomed Ankalaev successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title against Alex Pereira in a competitive rematch at UFC 320. Catch highlights from the main and co-main events, including Merab Dvalishvili’s bantamweight defense and spectacular finishes from Jiří Procházka and Edmen Shahbazyan.
Hashtags
#UFC320 #Ankalaev #Pereira #UFC #MMA #MerabDvalishvili #CorySandhagen #MMANews #UFCHighlights