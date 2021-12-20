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Transforming Health in the Fourth Industrial Revolution - WEF 2018
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30 views • December 20, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uio8X1h0H-E | "From ingestible sensors and AI-assisted doctors to healthcare that is affordable and accessible to all, how are technologies shaping the future of healthcare?
Dimensions to be addressed (IT IS ABOUT THE FIRST TWO, THE THIRD DES NOT MATTER ANY MORE):
- Informatics, artificial intelligence and robotics
- Next-generation imaging technologies
- Patient-centric and tech-enabled care
· Albert Bourla, Chief Operating Officer, Pfizer, USA
· Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft Corporation, USA
· Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Centene
Corporation, USA
· Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nokia Corporation, Finland
Moderated by
· Rebecca Blumenstein, Deputy Managing Editor, New York Times, USA"
Dimensions to be addressed (IT IS ABOUT THE FIRST TWO, THE THIRD DES NOT MATTER ANY MORE):
- Informatics, artificial intelligence and robotics
- Next-generation imaging technologies
- Patient-centric and tech-enabled care
· Albert Bourla, Chief Operating Officer, Pfizer, USA
· Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft Corporation, USA
· Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Centene
Corporation, USA
· Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nokia Corporation, Finland
Moderated by
· Rebecca Blumenstein, Deputy Managing Editor, New York Times, USA"
Keywords
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