Ep. 173 Part 2 "Slow Aging With Science" - Dr. Sandra Kaufmann
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
213 views • 4 days ago

What if aging didn’t have to mean losing your memory, your energy, or your sleep? In this episode, Dr. Sandra Kaufmann, author of The Kaufmann Protocol, shares simple, science-based tips to protect your brain, keep your gut healthy, and fight the damage that makes us feel older.


From natural supplements to everyday habits, you’ll learn how to stay sharper, stronger, and more vibrant as the years go by. If you want to live not just longer, but better—this is the conversation you can’t miss!


👉 Visit: https://kaufmannprotocol.com/


🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI


🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/


healthantiagingsandrakaufmann
