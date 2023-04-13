Tom Renz | Mar-a-Lago - Biden's Watergate

The raid at Mar-a-Lago was corrupt on many levels and nothing Trump did was criminal. There's no crime here and the entire raid was a sham. A recent FOIA request filed by America First Legal "AFL" is exposing the #truth and I hope it helps fight the double standard #corruption we are witnessing at the highest levels of our government. #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth #GodWins

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





