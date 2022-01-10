EPOCH Times: COVID Dogma, Media Fearmongering & ‘Mass Formation’ Hypnosis of Society

Dr. Robert Malone interview on Epoch Times' America's Thought Leaders:

COVID Dogma, Media Fearmongering, and ‘Mass Formation’ Hypnosis of Society



“The mass is formed around the idea that the vaccines are magically going to be able to relieve them of this problem.”



In this two-part episode, we sit down again with Dr. Robert Malone, who pioneered the mRNA vaccine technology that’s used in many of the COVID vaccines today. We discuss his career and look further into the intriguing psychological phenomenon known as “mass formation”, which is the premise attributed to Dr Mattais Desmet of the Univ of Ghent, Belgium.



We also dig into how COVID vaccines are faring against Omicron, how the term “herd immunity” has been grossly misunderstood, and the dangers of mandating vaccines for children.



“I may be one of the very few that has this depth of understanding of the technology that doesn't have a direct financial conflict of interest. If I'm not allowed to speak about my concerns—whether they're right or wrong—who is?”



#RobertMalone #DrRobertMalone #MassFormation

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