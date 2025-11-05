A modern electro-pop track that opens with pulsing synth arpeggios mimicking scanning machinery, layered atop a crisp trap beat, Verse sections use minimalist, slightly glitchy textures, evolving into a rich, melodic chorus propelled by lush bass and airy pads, The bridge drops to filtered breakbeats with sliced vocal samples, building excitement before returning to the soaring, expansive chorus, with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy





Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope



Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub



Everybody stutters one way or the other So check out my message to you As a matter of fact, a-don't let nothin' hold you back If the Kratom Man can do it, so can you



I hear you all ask 'bout the meaning of Kratom Well, kratom professor, and all kratom can tell you is While you're still sleepin', the saints are still weepin' 'cause Things you call dead haven't yet had the chance to be born



kratom Kratom Man



Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope



Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub (Yo da dub dub) yeah, kratom Kratom Man



Where's the Kratom Man? kratom Kratom Man, repeat after me It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody kratom Kratom Man, sing along with me It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody



Yeah, kratom Kratom Man (kratom Kratom Man) Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda kratom Kratom Man (kratom Kratom Man) Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope



Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope (yeah, kratom Kratom Man) Bop ba bodda bope (sing along with me) Be bop ba bodda bope (it's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody)

