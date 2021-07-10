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NWO's COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine contains toxic graphene so vaccine manual is all censored blank
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51 views • July 10, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine contains toxic graphene so vaccine manual is all censored blank
Since Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels’ “thorn in the flesh” pervert molesting entity started attacking me again with left shoulder and genital pain attacks, after I woke up to go to the toilet, in order to prevent me from going back to sleep, I will spend this extra time that the devil has given me to expose more of his human homo-sapiens specie genocide extermination Nazi SS COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine deep secrets. The doctor in the video shows that the manual in the box of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine is completely blank, and it contains no information on the ingredients. Dr. Scott Werner exposes that one of the hundreds of toxins contained in the vaccine is graphene oxide. It causes massive hemorrhage of the blood vessels, as seen in many vaccinated people with blood blisters all over their bodies, and heart failure, and other deaths. It is so small that it also breaks through the cell membrane to deliver the mRNA gene-changing material into the cell. The person’s own cell then creates toxic prion spike protein nanites that attack the cells and kills the human homo-sapiens specie person. Those who survive will eventually become zombie apocalypse creatures. It is the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich reptilian hybrid “Iron Sky” nephilim coming race’s bosses the Saturn planet Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars like Josef Mengele’s son Anthony Fauci’s Nazi holocaust genocide extermination of their hated human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. They are following the exact same censorship procedures that they used in World War 2 by removing all the truth news from YouTube and Twitter and Facebook and vaccine instruction manuals that normally contain the ingredients. That is why they had to create these information monopoly control organizations to censor all truth using their fake “fast check” notes on every truth news to try to refute it. Satan Lucifer and the Dracos are masters of lying and deception and killing and stealing and genocide of humans and eating humans in their Satanist rituals and bisexual LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual New Age hermaphrodite Wicca witch pedophile cannibal rape sodomy. The devil and the fallen angels are so dumb that they will continue to attack us and touch God’s anointed and try to harm his prophets against God’s explicit warnings, so God will continue to use that extra time they give us to attack back and destroy them and humiliate them in the name and authority and power of our Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus. Glory to God and humiliation and defeat to Satan Lucifer! Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine contains toxic graphene so vaccine manual is all censored blank
Since Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels’ “thorn in the flesh” pervert molesting entity started attacking me again with left shoulder and genital pain attacks, after I woke up to go to the toilet, in order to prevent me from going back to sleep, I will spend this extra time that the devil has given me to expose more of his human homo-sapiens specie genocide extermination Nazi SS COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine deep secrets. The doctor in the video shows that the manual in the box of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine is completely blank, and it contains no information on the ingredients. Dr. Scott Werner exposes that one of the hundreds of toxins contained in the vaccine is graphene oxide. It causes massive hemorrhage of the blood vessels, as seen in many vaccinated people with blood blisters all over their bodies, and heart failure, and other deaths. It is so small that it also breaks through the cell membrane to deliver the mRNA gene-changing material into the cell. The person’s own cell then creates toxic prion spike protein nanites that attack the cells and kills the human homo-sapiens specie person. Those who survive will eventually become zombie apocalypse creatures. It is the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich reptilian hybrid “Iron Sky” nephilim coming race’s bosses the Saturn planet Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars like Josef Mengele’s son Anthony Fauci’s Nazi holocaust genocide extermination of their hated human homo-sapiens specie made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. They are following the exact same censorship procedures that they used in World War 2 by removing all the truth news from YouTube and Twitter and Facebook and vaccine instruction manuals that normally contain the ingredients. That is why they had to create these information monopoly control organizations to censor all truth using their fake “fast check” notes on every truth news to try to refute it. Satan Lucifer and the Dracos are masters of lying and deception and killing and stealing and genocide of humans and eating humans in their Satanist rituals and bisexual LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual New Age hermaphrodite Wicca witch pedophile cannibal rape sodomy. The devil and the fallen angels are so dumb that they will continue to attack us and touch God’s anointed and try to harm his prophets against God’s explicit warnings, so God will continue to use that extra time they give us to attack back and destroy them and humiliate them in the name and authority and power of our Almighty Holy God YHWH Jesus. Glory to God and humiliation and defeat to Satan Lucifer! Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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