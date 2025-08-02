Here's how Saw Palmetto can support health and wellness

The Groovy Bee Store is committed to helping you support optimal health by providing you with clean, lab-verified natural products. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Groovy Bee Saw Palmetto 320mg 60 Softgels.

Groovy Bee Saw Palmetto Softgels are extracted from Serenoa repens berries which are carefully harvested by our trusted growers. The berries are then thoroughly sorted and cleaned to ensure that only the highest-quality berries are used for our softgels.

Derived via CO2 extraction, Groovy Bee Saw Palmetto Softgels are a rich source of healthy fatty acids that can support optimal health and wellness. The CO2 extraction process allows all the heat-sensitive nutrients and components of saw palmetto berries to remain intact and unaltered.

Groovy Bee Saw Palmetto Softgels are non-GMO, non-China, gluten-free and lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology. They are also slightly flavored with caramel powder.

Each high-quality softgel provides 320 mg of saw palmetto oil, the same daily dosage used by most researchers in clinical studies. A study published in the Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery also recommends taking either 160 mg twice daily or 320 mg per day.





