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How the Great Reset’s effect on YOUR LIFE has already begun
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70 views • January 15, 2022
Policies enacted by global elites as part of The Great Reset are already trickling down into YOUR life. In fact, Glenn and The Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins describe how individual contractors for Uber — and for other ‘gig economy’ companies — are being affected NOW. The Great Reset — and its push for ESG standards — are blocking the ability of everyday Americans to make a living: ‘It will stop you from working, from inventing, and being an entrepreneur…it stops the basic free market dead in its tracks.’
You can order Glenn and Justin’s new book, ‘The Great Reset: Joe Biden And The Rise Of 21st Century Fascism’ here: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/The_Great_Reset
You can order Glenn and Justin’s new book, ‘The Great Reset: Joe Biden And The Rise Of 21st Century Fascism’ here: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/The_Great_Reset
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