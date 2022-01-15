BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How the Great Reset’s effect on YOUR LIFE has already begun
Donald Baker 65
Donald Baker 65
111 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • January 15, 2022
Policies enacted by global elites as part of The Great Reset are already trickling down into YOUR life. In fact, Glenn and The Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins describe how individual contractors for Uber — and for other ‘gig economy’ companies — are being affected NOW. The Great Reset — and its push for ESG standards — are blocking the ability of everyday Americans to make a living: ‘It will stop you from working, from inventing, and being an entrepreneur…it stops the basic free market dead in its tracks.’

You can order Glenn and Justin’s new book, ‘The Great Reset: Joe Biden And The Rise Of 21st Century Fascism’ here: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/The_Great_Reset
Keywords
current eventspoliticssocialismeconomyglenn beckthe great resetesg standards
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy