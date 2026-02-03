BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Influencers and Media Cartel Feeding Lies on Zionism, Misleading Millions - Troy Miller
Counter Culture Mom
In these confusing and chaotic times, it’s important to stand on Biblical truths and its connection to the land of Israel. Troy Miller is the president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters Association, and he encourages Christians to speak out and stand up for what is Biblically accurate. Troy identifies the “propaganda movement” against Israel in the mainstream media and its dangers with spreading misinformation causing the rise of antisemitism. Troy shares his thoughts about influencer media, including celebrities like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, offering counter-narratives to scripture regarding God’s covenant with Israel and the true meaning of Zionism. Troy dissects the current political division and the importance of finding shared unity in standing with Israel.



TAKEAWAYS


Antisemitism is mainly a leftist issue, although some members of the “new right” may ascribe to it


Some influencers may be part of an indoctrination campaign against Israel and all Christians are called to expose inaccurate information


Radical Islamists, by nature, will always hate the Jewish people


Scripture is the best source of truth for parsing through the confusing narratives of modern culture



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

John Crist Exposes Fake Media Conflict: https://bit.ly/4acrImn


🔗 CONNECT WITH NRB

Website: https://nrbconvention.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nrbassociation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nrbassociation/?hl=en

X: https://x.com/NRBCEO

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nrbassociation


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #troymiller #Zionism

#JewishHomeland #ReturnOfJesus #SecondComing #JesusIsComing #AmYisraelChai #AbrahamicCovenant #CovenantPromise #Genesis12 #DavidicCovenant #Hamas #Gaza #MiddleEastConflict #MiddleEast #MENA #Antisemitism #StopAntisemitism #nrbconvention #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism


Keywords
bibletucker carlsonisraeljewszionismmediaantisemitismisraelitesinfluencerstina griffincounter culture mom showtroy millerbroadcasters association
