Influencers and Media Cartel Feeding Lies on Zionism, Misleading Millions - Troy Miller





In these confusing and chaotic times, it’s important to stand on Biblical truths and its connection to the land of Israel. Troy Miller is the president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters Association, and he encourages Christians to speak out and stand up for what is Biblically accurate. Troy identifies the “propaganda movement” against Israel in the mainstream media and its dangers with spreading misinformation causing the rise of antisemitism. Troy shares his thoughts about influencer media, including celebrities like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, offering counter-narratives to scripture regarding God’s covenant with Israel and the true meaning of Zionism. Troy dissects the current political division and the importance of finding shared unity in standing with Israel.









TAKEAWAYS





Antisemitism is mainly a leftist issue, although some members of the “new right” may ascribe to it





Some influencers may be part of an indoctrination campaign against Israel and all Christians are called to expose inaccurate information





Radical Islamists, by nature, will always hate the Jewish people





Scripture is the best source of truth for parsing through the confusing narratives of modern culture









