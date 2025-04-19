BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bobby is playing it absolutely perfectly!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
273 views • 2 weeks ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Corri Hunsperger: I want to know, you, watching like a hawk, you've been in the inside. Tell me what are you seeing and does it scare you? Does it encourage you? What's happening through your eyes?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Bobby is playing it absolutely perfectly. I should say. What Bobby does for me is, he says, Judy, can I make this statement? And I say, Bobby, say it this way. And he says, send me the paper. What I'm talking from, and that's critically important in these confirmation hearings and in the Foreword of our book, Plague of Corruption, because it's all been done. So one of the things he said in the Foreword of our book, Plague of Corruption, and he also said in the conversation, was the name Gatti, and the Gatti paper was a 2017 paper that showed you avian, oh, bird, loose sequences in the MMR vaccines. And what do you have in every vaccine? When was SARS-CoV-2 injected into humans by way of a polio vaccine? He also said that too. Ah, 2004 and the paper is Moore & all, and it's on our website.

Talk Truth 04.11.25 - Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v6rsbth-talk-truth-04.11.25-dr.-judy-mikovits.html

Gatti paper: https://tinyurl.com/GattiPaper

Moore & All paper: https://tinyurl.com/MoorePaper2004SARSCoV2

Peer-Reviewed Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs

Keywords
healthnewssciencetruthhhsjudy mikovitsrobert kennedy jrtalk truthsecretary kennedy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy