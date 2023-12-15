Create New Account
Omg!!! The Matrix Has You!!!! Wake Up People!! You Gotta See Video Link in Description box!!! Pronto
The Edified Mind
Published a day ago

This is a reaction video to the recent Man In America with Tod Calender.  Realizing what is really going on and how it is taking shape for the internet of bodies 

https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=657be3236e59a8d5ba46a57f

Keywords
matrixwireless energyinternet of bodies

