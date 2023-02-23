ZEROTIME: SHOCK Footage from Former NT Police Sergeant Carey Joy & Police Agenda in Australia

Streamed Feb 22 2023

ZEROTIME is back with a BANG as we speak to a former NT Police Sergeant exposing the plans to push senior officers out of their roles to be replaced by New World Order goons. Former Sergeant Carey Joy also shares never-before seen footage of the gross medical mistreatment of Australia’s Indigenous Community.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should be aware that this video may contain images, voices and names of deceased persons.

