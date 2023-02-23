Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ZEROTIME: SHOCK Footage from Former NT Police Sergeant Carey Joy & Police Agenda in Australia
24 views
channel image
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Streamed Feb 22 2023

ZEROTIME is back with a BANG as we speak to a former NT Police Sergeant exposing the plans to push senior officers out of their roles to be replaced by New World Order goons. Former Sergeant Carey Joy also shares never-before seen footage of the gross medical mistreatment of Australia’s Indigenous Community.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should be aware that this video may contain images, voices and names of deceased persons.

ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34                                                                  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFT

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 

Keywords
globalistpolicevaxbulliespfizercontrol freaksde-populationmrnaezek34tierney

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket