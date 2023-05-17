Create New Account
NIGHT SHADOWS 05162023 -- Russia launches new attacks and jams all defense missiles
This a short update because of events now unfolding in Ukraine, as Russia launches new attacks and jams all defense missiles. Kiev under major attack. We are very close to some very bad times - whatever you need get it now - before the storm cuts loose over here. Rumors of upside-down American flag at White House but cannot vet, maybe a hoax but true even so as we are being filled with 5th column military types and more...

