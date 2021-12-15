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Sell Everything and Give to the Poor
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40 views • December 15, 2021
Luke 12:33 Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys.
Did Jesus really mean to sell everything? Find out the answer by checking out the videos on this channel:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
Did Jesus really mean to sell everything? Find out the answer by checking out the videos on this channel:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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