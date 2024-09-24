BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Are Some Shut Out from the Presence of the Lord?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
38 views • 7 months ago

This episode explores the implications for those who profess Christianity but do not truly possess a relationship with Christ. Utilizing the parable of the ten virgins from Matthew 25, it discusses the fate of those in the assembly who are not genuinely born again and the significance of being ready for the return of Christ. Five virgins succeed in meeting the bridegroom, while the unprepared are shut out from the presence of the Lord.

00:00 Introduction: The Coming of Christ
02:14 The Fate of the Unprepared
02:38 The Parable of the Virgins

Keywords
jesus christspiritual growthchristian messageapostle paulbiblical inspirationchristian sermonreligious teachingfaith and salvationspiritual encouragementinspirational talkgod gracedevotional seriesprayer and faithchristian devotionalthank the lordbible reflectiongod mercy
