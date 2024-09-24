Why Are Some Shut Out from the Presence of the Lord?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode explores the implications for those who profess Christianity but do not truly possess a relationship with Christ. Utilizing the parable of the ten virgins from Matthew 25, it discusses the fate of those in the assembly who are not genuinely born again and the significance of being ready for the return of Christ. Five virgins succeed in meeting the bridegroom, while the unprepared are shut out from the presence of the Lord.
00:00 Introduction: The Coming of Christ
02:14 The Fate of the Unprepared
02:38 The Parable of the Virgins