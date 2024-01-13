Peace Prayers! Judy Cali famous psychic, with Kees Van Der Pijl on the Ascension!

Hello Friends! This Friday, January 12th, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I will be doing prayers for peace and healing for Gaza and the Earth. This will be followed by an interview with Judy Cali, a famous American Psychic, and Professor Kees Van Der Pijl, a famous Dutch scholar on the Ascension! I hope you all can listen to this Out of this World Radio show!
OTW Radio is a listener support radio show -- if you would like to donate, please visit: www.tedmahr.com Thank you so much everyone for all your beautiful love and support! If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world!
For a world that's happy and bright,
and full of love and light!
Ted
Host, Out of this World Radio
Fridays, 10 am to 12 noon Pacific Time
Vienna Austria on Radio Sol on every other Monday
Email: [email protected]
